Advertisement

Impeachment petitioner seeks to withdraw from proceeding to impeach Governor Beshear

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear proposed an infusion of aid into Kentucky's coronavirus-battered economy on Thursday evening, Jan. 7, 2021, announcing an ambitious budget plan that includes down-payments on his long-running goals of raising salaries for teachers and boosting public education funding.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A lawmaker says one of the four Kentuckians to sign a petition pushing for the governor’s impeachment has signaled he wants to withdraw from the proceeding.

Rep. Jason Nemes said Wednesday the legislative committee reviewing the petition received a letter from the petitioner’s counsel indicating he wants to end his participation.

The other three petitioners are proceeding with their effort.

Nemes says the committee will seek additional information from Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Nemes says he hopes the information is returned quickly so the panel can “resolve this matter as expeditiously as possible.” Beshear says there are “zero grounds” for his removal from office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of our counties. Our mountain counties are...
Accumulating snowfall likely for most tonight
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
New COVID-19 variant found in Kentucky, details and reassurance discussed in Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing
Whitley County teacher struggles with long term effects from COVID-19
’I thought, it can’t happen to me’: Whitley County man experiences long term effects after COVID-19 diagnosis
While most locations will not see a lot of snow with this system, the higher elevations, those...
Winter weather returns to the mountains, light accumulations likely
COVID-19 variant in Kentucky, doctors say following health guidelines is our tool to slow the spread

Latest News

COVID-19 pandemic shaped a nearly ‘nonexistent’ flu season
Project Calypso opens new windows in Southwest Virginia grain market
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Gov. Northam: Virginia ranks 11th in the nation for COVID-19 vaccinations given
WYMT Snow
Snow ends for now, slick roads likely across the region early