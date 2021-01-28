Advertisement

Grants awarded to small businesses in Whitesburg

(WYMT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalshop in Whitesburg is partnering with the Letcher County Tourism Commission and CANE Kitchen to provide grants to small businesses in Whitesburg.

They selected nine businesses based on their efforts to keep the community safe during the pandemic.

The grants can be up to $2,000. The businesses chosen were:

Caudill Corn

Heritage Kitchen

Lacy Hale Arts

Polly’s Produce

Roundabout Records

Russel Griswald Art and Tattoos

Rustic Rooster Custom Metal Signs

Streetside Bar and Grill

Summit City

Appalshop hopes these grants will help catalyze resources for the area.

