Grants awarded to small businesses in Whitesburg
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalshop in Whitesburg is partnering with the Letcher County Tourism Commission and CANE Kitchen to provide grants to small businesses in Whitesburg.
They selected nine businesses based on their efforts to keep the community safe during the pandemic.
The grants can be up to $2,000. The businesses chosen were:
Caudill Corn
Heritage Kitchen
Lacy Hale Arts
Polly’s Produce
Roundabout Records
Russel Griswald Art and Tattoos
Rustic Rooster Custom Metal Signs
Streetside Bar and Grill
Summit City
Appalshop hopes these grants will help catalyze resources for the area.
