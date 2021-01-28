Advertisement

Gov. Northam: Virginia ranks 11th in the nation for COVID-19 vaccinations given

FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Virginia lawmakers are set to start this year’s legislative session focused on COVID-19 relief efforts and legalizing marijuana. The 2021 session will kick off Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 with lawmakers meeting away from the Capitol as the state continues to wrestle with the impacts of a global pandemic that’s shut down school, closed businesses and left more than 5,000 Virginians dead in last 10 months, including a state senator. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) - In a news conference Wednesday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam provided an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia, noting that the state ranks 11th out of all U.S. states for most vaccines given.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports Northam said the state has administered more than 594,000 shots and the goal is to get everyone vaccinated by the end of the summer.

Gov. Northam said state officials are working on getting a centralized system for registering for vaccines up and running soon.

“To date, what we’ve been doing is people have been registering and calling through the local health departments, and we realize that needs to be improved,” Northam said. “The system that we’re working on will be a central system where people can register, where they can get more information.”

Northam said the state is shifting inventory around in order to increase the number of doses administered.

“We’re going to be able to increase the number of shots this week by about 20%,” Northam said. “That’s about 40,000 more shots by this Sunday on top of the 175,000 that were already planned, and that is good news.”

Doctors stress vaccinations as COVID-19 variant makes its way to Kentucky
