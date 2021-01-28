Feeding Kentucky organization chosen to receive remaining inauguration funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Beshear-Coleman inaugural fund had $15,673 left in it.

Remaining inaugural funds are only allowed to be donated to charitable organizations, and on Thursday, the governor announced that the leftover funds would be donated to the Feeding Kentucky group.

“We are grateful for Gov. Beshear’s continued support of Feeding KY and the one in 5 Kentuckians we serve,” said Karena Cash, advocacy coordinator for Feeding Kentucky. “The Governor’s generous donation today will help ensure that no family in Kentucky has to go to bed hungry tonight, or any night.”

He then signed a proclamation declaring January 28th, 2021 as Hunger Free Day in Kentucky.

“This donation is another sign of my commitment to fighting hunger and my administration’s belief in you, our indispensable Team Kentucky partners,” the Governor said.

He thanked all the front-line workers who have helped keep Kentucky families fed during the pandemic.

“In the best of times, your work is daunting. During COVID, it has been nothing short of heroic,” Gov. Beshear said. “The entire commonwealth owes you all a debt of gratitude but also – crucially – more than just words of thanks. Your efforts deserve our full support.”

The governor recognized that 600,000 Kentuckians rely on food from such organizations. The state has the highest rate of food insecurity amount 50-59 year-olds, and many of the households with these problems have children.

“Gov. Beshear’s generous donation comes at a challenging time for our Feeding KY network of food banks and the Kentuckians we serve,” said Kurt Reiber, CEO of the Freestore Foodbank and board chair of Feeding Kentucky. “We hope that the Governor’s gift will inspire others to support Feeding Kentucky and the work we do.”

