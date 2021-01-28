Advertisement

Department store chain Belk filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The North Carolina-based department store chain Belk says it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
This is the Belk store at the Greenville Mall.
This is the Belk store at the Greenville Mall.(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina-based department store chain Belk says it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Charlotte Observer reports that private equity firm Sycamore Partners made the announcement on Tuesday.

The firm owns Belk and says it will continue with “normal operations” as it goes through bankruptcy.

Sycamore Partners says it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of February. The 133-year-old chain grew from the opening of a store in Monroe, North Carolina, in 1888. The Belk family sold the chain for $3 billion in 2015.

Belk has more than 20,000 employees at its nearly 300 stores in 16 Southeastern states.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of our counties. Our mountain counties are...
Accumulating snowfall likely for most tonight
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
New COVID-19 variant found in Kentucky, details and reassurance discussed in Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing
Whitley County teacher struggles with long term effects from COVID-19
’I thought, it can’t happen to me’: Whitley County man experiences long term effects after COVID-19 diagnosis
While most locations will not see a lot of snow with this system, the higher elevations, those...
Winter weather returns to the mountains, light accumulations likely
First Call for Snowfall: January 26, 2021
Winter returns Wednesday bringing snow back into the mountains

Latest News

COVID-19 pandemic shaped a nearly ‘nonexistent’ flu season
Project Calypso opens new windows in Southwest Virginia grain market
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
Gov. Northam: Virginia ranks 11th in the nation for COVID-19 vaccinations given
WYMT Snow
Snow ends for now, slick roads likely across the region early
Doctors stress vaccinations as COVID-19 variant makes its way to Kentucky
Doctors stress vaccinations as COVID-19 variant makes its way to Kentucky