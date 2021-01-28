COVID-19 pandemic shaped a nearly ‘nonexistent’ flu season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the world focuses on COVID-19, the flu seems to have all but disappeared.

Flu season typically spikes between January and February. But in a recent report, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention said flu activity is “unusually low” for this time of year. Louisville hospitals reported the same thing.

Since October 2020, Norton Healthcare has had 40 cases of influenza. From October 2019 to January 2020, Norton had more than 13,000 cases.

UofL Health - University Hospital only reported a handful of flu cases, with two patients hospitals. Baptist Health Louisville reported no cases at this time.

Health experts believe it’s because more people are taking precautions with COVID-19, like face masks, hand-washing, less traveling, online classes and social distancing.

Paul Schulz, M.D., infectious disease specialist and system epidemiologist at Norton Healthcare, said it’s important to keep up with these measures so we don’t see a spike in Spring.

“Whenever we get the opportunity to get the influenza vaccine because we certainly don’t want to have a bad influenza season or increasing number of influenza on top of the COVID cases,” Dr. Schulz said. “Right now, we have enough stress of the healthcare system from COVID that we don’t want any more stresses like that.”

