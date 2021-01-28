Conversations with Cameron: Kentucky Attorney General visits Johnson County to hear from county leaders

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron visited Johnson County Wednesday to meet with leaders and law enforcement officials from Johnson and Martin counties.

Cameron said he hosted the meet and greet to hear what Kentuckians need from the Attorney General’s Office, a format his team hopes to continue in counties across the commonwealth.

“Just to get out and say hello to people. Let them know that this office is working for them and to share what we’re working on,” said Cameron. “But, also, what I think is critically important, to hear from them.”

According to Cameron, the conversations he is able to have in the Kentucky communities are crucial in helping his office work for the people to the best of their ability. He said the partnerships with communities allows his office to create programs like the new “Your Eyes Save Lives” campaign, designed to spread awareness about human trafficking.

“I absolutely learn and we take back some of the feedback we receive and it helps us better do our jobs collectively in the AG’s office,” Cameron said.

Another recent project, devoted to supplying investigators and prosecutors with a toolkit to address child abuse cases, is also credited to the community input the AG’s office receives.

“Those things have come about because of the great relationships and partnerships that we have with the men and women of our 120 counties,” he said. “And we want to continue to do our part to be a good neighbor, be that watchman at the gate.”

Cameron said he is thankful for the conversations that he is able to have, especially while his office focuses on COVID-19 issues.

“Helping support, making sure people can get their benefits safely and that their information is not being taken and used to the advantage of somebody who’s trying to defraud the system,” said Cameron. “Making sure that we’re striking the right balance between public health and the constitutional rights.”

