Can you help police identify these two?
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the London Police Department need the public’s help identifying a man in a brown jacket, Beretta hat, and blue jeans.
The man also had a young boy with him, the boy was wearing a Chevy hat with blue jeans and a flannel hooded jacket.
Police believe these two were involved in a theft at Wildcat Gun and Pawn on Wednesday between 2:30 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.
Police believe the two were driving in a blue Ford Escape.
If you have any information please call the London Police Department at 606-878-7004.
