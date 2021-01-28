Advertisement

Can you help police identify these two?

London KY theft
London KY theft(London Police Department)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with the London Police Department need the public’s help identifying a man in a brown jacket, Beretta hat, and blue jeans.

The man also had a young boy with him, the boy was wearing a Chevy hat with blue jeans and a flannel hooded jacket.

Police believe these two were involved in a theft at Wildcat Gun and Pawn on Wednesday between 2:30 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Police believe the two were driving in a blue Ford Escape.

If you have any information please call the London Police Department at 606-878-7004.

