Bowling Green man wins part of $640 million Powerball jackpot

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man took home a part of the $640 million Powerball jackpot from January.

The man (who wishes to remain anonymous) didn’t win the whole jackpot, but did win $150,000 after buying a $15 ticket online using the Kentucky Lottery App the day before the drawing.

“I really like playing on the app,” he said.

On the morning after the drawing, he was checking emails when he saw two back-to-back emails from the Kentucky Lottery and thought that was odd. When he opened the first email, he discovered he had won a $150,000 Powerball prize. The second email informed him of how to process his winning claim.

“I was in disbelief at first. I checked my account just to be sure, then I was pretty excited,” he told lottery officials.

The winning ticket matched the first four white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game’s third prize. This prize usually pays $50,000; however, he chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature for each set of numbers on his ticket, multiplying the prize to $150,000. The Power Play number drawn was 3.

The Bowling Green man made a trip to lottery headquarters in Louisville last week to claim his prize, receiving a check for $106,500, after taxes.

“It (winning) sank in, when I got the check,” he said. He told officials he didn’t have any immediate plans for the winnings.

