Advertisement

Bell County man found sleeping on the side of the road arrested on outstanding warrants

Billy Henry was arrested Wednesday afternoon, January 27.
Billy Henry was arrested Wednesday afternoon, January 27.(Bell County Detention Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A call about a body near the roadway Wednesday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a man wanted on outstanding charges.

Bell County dispatch received a call around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday of a body along the side of the road on US-25E near Sharp’s Chapel in Meldrum.

When Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, they found 42-year-old Billy Henry of Hulen about eight feet from traffic laying on his back with his arms folded. Henry woke up moments after the deputies arrived and got to his feet saying he was just resting.

He acknowledged his identity and deputies ran a background check, which revealed that Henry had four outstanding warrants for his arrest.

He is being held in the Bell County Detention Center on a $1,500 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitley County teacher struggles with long term effects from COVID-19
’I thought, it can’t happen to me’: Whitley County man experiences long term effects after COVID-19 diagnosis
First Call for Snowfall: January 26, 2021
Winter returns Wednesday bringing snow back into the mountains
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 1,268 new COVID-19 cases and 39 more deaths.
Gov. Beshear confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant, more than 2,000 new cases Tuesday
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of our counties. Our mountain counties are...
Accumulating snowfall likely for most tonight
Test Positive for COVID-19? There may be a treatment for you!

Latest News

covid19 vaccine
Doctors stress vaccinations as COVID-19 variant makes its way to Kentucky
CDC research: Schools safe for students, staff with COVID-19 protocols
AG Daniel Cameron
Conversations with Cameron: Kentucky Attorney General visits Johnson County to hear from county leaders- 6 p.m.
Local leaders and law enforcement officials gathered in Johnson County Wednesday for a visit...
Conversations with Cameron: Kentucky Attorney General visits Johnson County to hear from county leaders