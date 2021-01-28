All residents, staff at Sayre Christian Village have received 1st dose of vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in nursing homes and other long-term nursing facilities were some of the first people to be vaccinated and there were some logistical challenges to get doses to those residents.

One of those facilities is Sayre Christian Village in Lexington. All residents and staff at Sayre have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A few still have to get the second dose.

The senior living community has hosted four vaccination clinics so far.

Do you have a loved one living in a long term care facility? Are you curious as to why some facilities are almost finished with covid 19 vaccinations and others are just getting started? More details at 4:30/5:30. pic.twitter.com/myujrxp0nx — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) January 28, 2021

CEO Karen Venis says more than 800 residents and staff have been fully vaccinated. About 250 are still waiting for the second dose. Sayre Christian Village hosted a vaccination clinic Wednesday with CVS.

“They come. They bring the vaccine with them. They prepare it. It’s stored appropriately, so all the heavy lifting is on them, which is helpful for us and it makes it a much smoother day,” Venis said.

The federal government partnered with CVS and Walgreens to administer COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable Americans living in long term care facilities. Kentucky chose to be apart of that plan.

State health officials say there are about 20,000 long term care residents and 5,000 assisted living or personal care facilities.

While places like Sayre Christian Village are almost finished with vaccine distribution, others are just getting started or even waiting to begin.

The Nursing Home Ombudsman Agency of the Bluegrass explained this is due to the fact that nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and senior independent living facilities fall into different categories.

We’re told everyone at Sayre Christian Village will be fully vaccinated by mid-February.

Governor Andy Beshear has said everyone in long-term care and assisted living communities will be vaccinated by March 1.

