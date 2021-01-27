Advertisement

WPD: Drug arrest in Williamsburg

Christopher Creekmore
Christopher Creekmore(Williamsburg Police Department)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, Williamsburg Police Department executed a search warrant at 137 Mount Morgan Road.

At the home, police found meth, suboxone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Police arrested 45-year-old Christopher G. Creekmore. Creekmore was wanted in Knox County on a failure to appear warrant for possession of meth.

Creekmore was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center and charged with possession of a controlled substance, meth, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Call for Snowfall: January 26, 2021
Winter returns Wednesday bringing snow back into the mountains
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 1,268 new COVID-19 cases and 39 more deaths.
Gov. Beshear confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant, more than 2,000 new cases Tuesday
Whitley County teacher struggles with long term effects from COVID-19
’I thought, it can’t happen to me’: Whitley County man experiences long term effects after COVID-19 diagnosis
Test Positive for COVID-19? There may be a treatment for you!
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Tuesday

Latest News

Most of our region is in a Winter Weather Advisory while a few of our VA counties are in a...
Accumulating snowfall likely for most tonight
Christopher Messer
Man arrested on possession of methamphetamine in Clay County
Bethany Overbey
Police: Have you seen her?
UT AD calls team meeting , expected to hire Josh Heupel