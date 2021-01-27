WPD: Drug arrest in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, Williamsburg Police Department executed a search warrant at 137 Mount Morgan Road.

At the home, police found meth, suboxone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Police arrested 45-year-old Christopher G. Creekmore. Creekmore was wanted in Knox County on a failure to appear warrant for possession of meth.

Creekmore was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center and charged with possession of a controlled substance, meth, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

