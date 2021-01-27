Winter weather returns to the mountains, light accumulations likely

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - So far this week, we’ve already seen thunderstorms, sunshine and snow is in the forecast for tonight. It’s only Wednesday. Welcome to winter in the mountains.

Today and Tonight

While the daytime hours of Wednesday look ok, the evening and overnight hours are a different story. Some areas could see some sunshine early, but for most locations, it’s shaping up to be a cloudy first half of the day. Highs will try to make it into the low 40s before falling into the mid-30s by early evening. That’s when the moisture will start to move in. Depending on the air temperature, it could start out as a rain/snow mix or be all snow.

Most of the region is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Thursday. Wise County is under a Winter Storm Watch. Road conditions will deteriorate later and will likely stay slick through the morning drive on Thursday.

Based on the overnight model data, I bumped our totals up to 2-4″ for the border counties. Keep in mind, as always, the higher end of that range will be in the highest elevations, those above 2,000 feet.

Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-20s by Thursday morning. Most of the snow is expected to move out late tonight. This is a quick-hitting system.

Extended Forecast

Thursday will start off cloudy with maybe a flurry or two, but skies will start to clear to sunshine by the afternoon. It will be a cold day, especially for those who end up with snow on the ground. Highs will be lucky to get above freezing in most areas. It will be a cold night under clear skies heading into Friday morning. Lows will drop into the upper teens.

Friday looks nice with lots of sunshine and highs into the upper 30s to around 40.

Saturday looks ok early, but chances for scattered showers move in late in the day. Some snow showers could mix in overnight as temperatures drop. Chances stick around on Sunday and maybe get a little better. We’ll have to wait and see on that. It looks like highs both days will be in the 40s, with Sunday getting close to 50, and lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s both nights.

