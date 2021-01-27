Advertisement

Take a walk with Dolly Parton as part of new Apple fitness program

By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you have an Apple Watch, you now have the ability to go on a walk with Dolly Parton, Shawn Mendes and other celebrities.

It’s part of a new fitness program for the Apple Watch called “Time to Walk.”

The program features an unscripted audio series starring various athletes, actors and entertainers - Dolly Parton among them.

The celebrities share their personal stories and music as they go for walks in their own neighborhoods.

New episodes of “Time to Walk” will appear in the workout app each Monday through the end of April 2021.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 1,268 new COVID-19 cases and 39 more deaths.
Gov. Beshear confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant, more than 2,000 new cases Tuesday
First Call for Snowfall: January 26, 2021
Winter returns Wednesday bringing snow back into the mountains
Test Positive for COVID-19? There may be a treatment for you!
Whitley County teacher struggles with long term effects from COVID-19
’I thought, it can’t happen to me’: Whitley County man experiences long term effects after COVID-19 diagnosis
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Tuesday

Latest News

Virginia House panel advances bill ending coal tax credits
While most locations will not see a lot of snow with this system, the higher elevations, those...
Winter weather returns to the mountains, light accumulations likely
’I thought, it can’t happen to me’: Whitley County man experiences long term effects after...
’I thought, it can’t happen to me’: Whitley County man experiences long term effects after COVID-19 diagnosis 11 p.m.
Tim Doyle files for unemployment benefits regularly, because he is a bridge repair worker whose...
Kentuckian says same unemployment claim mistake that could be fixed in minutes before the pandemic now takes days
Health leaders react to COVID variant in Kentucky