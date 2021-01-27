Take a walk with Dolly Parton as part of new Apple fitness program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you have an Apple Watch, you now have the ability to go on a walk with Dolly Parton, Shawn Mendes and other celebrities.

It’s part of a new fitness program for the Apple Watch called “Time to Walk.”

The program features an unscripted audio series starring various athletes, actors and entertainers - Dolly Parton among them.

The celebrities share their personal stories and music as they go for walks in their own neighborhoods.

New episodes of “Time to Walk” will appear in the workout app each Monday through the end of April 2021.

