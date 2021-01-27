Road crews preparing for incoming snow

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the entire region under Winter Weather Advisories or Winter Storm Warnings, area road crews are preparing for some snow moving into the mountains.

The trucks at the state highway garage in Letcher County are ready to go when the snow starts.

Highway superintendent Christopher Smith says they have nine trucks on standby and about 280 miles of roadway to cover. Two trucks will cover Pine Mountain, and two will cover US-23 in Jenkins and Pine Mountain.

They treat the roads in priority order, making sure to clear the most traveled roads and those leading to a hospital. Smith says the challenge with plowing roads in Eastern Kentucky are the mountains, as the changeover from rain to snow is rapid in the higher elevations.

“When they start down it or at the bottom, it is totally different and, you know, a lot of people are aware in this area that the weather changes on top,” said Smith. ”But you’ve got a lot of people that travel it from other states and that’s what you run into then, is the other state people coming in and the higher elevations the changeover and being able to drive in the mountains.”

If you don need to travel tonight or tomorrow morning, Smith is asking people to slow down and be patient, making sure you stay back 100 feet from a plow truck, and do not pass them.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.