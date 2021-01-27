Remembering the Challenger, 35 years later

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Jan. 28, 1986 former educator Jack Strong was teaching his sixth grade students like any other day.

“You know you go to school, at 7:30. Classes start…7:45 or 8 clock then you have your schedule,” he said.

On this day, Strong turned on his TV in his classroom to watch the launching of the Challenger which was set to take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“We turned on the TV, my classroom and I…the students saw that and it was heartbreaking,” he said.

But 74 seconds after takeoff the space shuttle exploded, killing all seven people on board and silence filled his classroom.

“They weren’t sure what happened, you know they saw the explosion and they saw the break up,” he said.

Later that evening, Strong went home and picked up his guitar, where he began writing a song called Seven American Heroes.

“I pick up my guitar I start playing this little melody and then I just said Seven American Heroes and then the words just came,” he said.

Now almost 35 years later, the song looks to educate people about the disaster while remembering those who died.

“Just because a mission failed…It’s desired outcome, doesn’t mean it is a total failure,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.