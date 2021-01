LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 29-year-old Bethany Overbey was reported missing on Sunday, January 24.

Overbey was last seen off Barbourville Road, near London.

Overbey was wearing a long sleeve shirt and jeans.

If anyone knows the possible whereabouts of Overbey, please contact Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

