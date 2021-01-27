Man arrested on possession of methamphetamine in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, police arrested a man on Highway 80 following a traffic stop.

After 21-year-old Christopher Messer of Fire House Road was pulled over, police say he was acting nervous.

Police K9 Ghost was able to alert deputies of a plastic bag with methamphetamine in it on the other side of the driver’s door.

Messer was charged with Rear License not illuminated, no registration plates or registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.

