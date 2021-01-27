Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported 12 new cases bringing the total to 2,394 with 142 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported three new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 876. There are four new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 663. Letcher County reported five new cases bringing the total to 1,454. There are 13 new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 1,938. Wolfe County has one new case bringing the total to 374.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 20 new cases bringing the total to 2,946 with 232 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported eight new cases in Clay County bringing the total to 1,779 with 286 of those active. There is one new case in Jackson County bringing the total to 674 with 138 of those active. Rockcastle County reported seven new cases bringing the total to 670 with 76 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 58 new cases bringing the total to 5,229.

The Knox County Health Department reported 24 new cases with five of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,676 with 239 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 27 new cases bringing the total to 2,175.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 28 new cases bringing the total to 2,651 with 337 of those active.

