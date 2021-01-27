Advertisement

One person dead after Madison County crash

KSP is investigating a deadly crash on Mount Vernon Road in Madison County.
KSP is investigating a deadly crash on Mount Vernon Road in Madison County.(KSP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Madison County.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on US 25 South, just south of Berea.

State police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

KSP says their initial investigation shows the SUV being driven by 50-year-old Gregory Newman, of Berea, turned left from Eagle Point Dr. into the path of a car heading south on Mount Vernon Rd.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner. That person’s name has not been released.

Newman’s passenger was transported to Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

KSP is investigating a two vehicle fatal collision that occurred early this morning on Mt. Vernon Rd (US-25 S) just south of Berea in Madison County. The roadway is open and the scene has been cleared.

Posted by Robert Purdy on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Call for Snowfall: January 26, 2021
Winter returns Wednesday bringing snow back into the mountains
Whitley County teacher struggles with long term effects from COVID-19
’I thought, it can’t happen to me’: Whitley County man experiences long term effects after COVID-19 diagnosis
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 1,268 new COVID-19 cases and 39 more deaths.
Gov. Beshear confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant, more than 2,000 new cases Tuesday
Test Positive for COVID-19? There may be a treatment for you!
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Tuesday

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Watch: Governor Beshear holds Wednesday COVID-19 news conference
Rowan County teachers want students back in school and to stay in school. That’s why many...
Rowan County Schools holds vaccine clinic for teachers
COVID-19 variant in Kentucky, doctors say following health guidelines is our tool to slow the spread
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of our counties. Our mountain counties are...
Accumulating snowfall likely for most tonight
Christopher Messer
Man arrested on possession of methamphetamine in Clay County