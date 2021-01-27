Kentucky’s upset bid falls short at No. 9 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WYMT) - After a 20-point loss two weeks ago, Kentucky went down to Tuscaloosa and gave No. 9 Alabama all they could handle. However, the Cats couldn’t make enough plays late, falling 70-59. The loss drops Kentucky to 5-10 on the year and 4-4 in SEC play.

With the win, Alabama moves its win streak to ten games for the first time since the 1996-97 season. It also gives Alabama a season sweep of the Wildcats for the first time since 1989.

UK-Alabama postgame Hear from John Calipari and the Wildcats after Kentucky's 70-59 loss at No. 9 Alabama. Posted by WYMT on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The Wildcats held Alabama to 38% from the field and just 30% from three. Kentucky entered the half down 35-32, but held Alabama without a field goal until the 9:55 mark in the second half. However, the Wildcats shot only 35.8% from the field.

Kentucky had a 54-52 lead in the second half, but Alabama took the lead back with 3:13 and didn’t give it back.

Olivier Sarr, Dontaie Allen and Davion Mintz led Kentucky with 12 points each. The Wildcat once again struggled to take care of the ball with 16 turnovers.

The Wildcats take on another top 10 opponent in No. 5 Texas on Saturday. That one tips-off at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

