Kentucky football’s 2021 schedule released
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The SEC released its football schedule on Wednesday afternoon. Here’s Kentucky’s full 2021 schedule. The Wildcats have seven home games. Times and channels will be released at a later date.
Kentucky 2021 Schedule:
- September 4: vs. Louisiana-Monroe
- September 11: vs. Missouri
- September 18: vs. Chattanooga
- September 25: at South Carolina
- October 2: vs. Florida
- October 9: vs. LSU
- October 16: at Georgia
- October 23: BYE
- October 30: at Mississippi State
- November 6: vs. Tennessee
- November 13: at Vanderbilt
- November 20: New Mexico State
- November 27: at Louisville
The Wildcats are coming off of a 5-6 season in 2020, capped by a Gator Bowl win over No. 23 NC State, 23-21.
