Kentucky football’s 2021 schedule released

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The SEC released its football schedule on Wednesday afternoon. Here’s Kentucky’s full 2021 schedule. The Wildcats have seven home games. Times and channels will be released at a later date.

Kentucky 2021 Schedule:

September 4: vs. Louisiana-Monroe

September 11: vs. Missouri

September 18: vs. Chattanooga

September 25: at South Carolina

October 2: vs. Florida

October 9: vs. LSU

October 16: at Georgia

October 23: BYE

October 30: at Mississippi State

November 6: vs. Tennessee

November 13: at Vanderbilt

November 20: New Mexico State

November 27: at Louisville

The Wildcats are coming off of a 5-6 season in 2020, capped by a Gator Bowl win over No. 23 NC State, 23-21.

