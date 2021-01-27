Advertisement

Kentucky football’s 2021 schedule released

(WKYT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The SEC released its football schedule on Wednesday afternoon. Here’s Kentucky’s full 2021 schedule. The Wildcats have seven home games. Times and channels will be released at a later date.

Kentucky 2021 Schedule:

  • September 4: vs. Louisiana-Monroe
  • September 11: vs. Missouri
  • September 18: vs. Chattanooga
  • September 25: at South Carolina
  • October 2: vs. Florida
  • October 9: vs. LSU
  • October 16: at Georgia
  • October 23: BYE
  • October 30: at Mississippi State
  • November 6: vs. Tennessee
  • November 13: at Vanderbilt
  • November 20: New Mexico State
  • November 27: at Louisville

The Wildcats are coming off of a 5-6 season in 2020, capped by a Gator Bowl win over No. 23 NC State, 23-21.

