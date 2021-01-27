Advertisement

Kalil Branham no longer on Kentucky football’s roster

Kalil Branham UK football
Kalil Branham UK football(Photo: Twitter (@Kbug_dash))
By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky wide receiver Kalil Branham is no longer with the football team, Derek Terry of Catspause confirmed. Branham didn’t play in any of Kentucky’s 11 games during the 2020 season as a redshirt.

The Columbus, Ohio native committed to Kentucky on July 1, 2019 after previously being committed to Michigan. He becomes the first player from Kentucky’s 2020 recruiting class to leave the school.

