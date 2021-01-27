Kalil Branham no longer on Kentucky football’s roster

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky wide receiver Kalil Branham is no longer with the football team, Derek Terry of Catspause confirmed. Branham didn’t play in any of Kentucky’s 11 games during the 2020 season as a redshirt.

The Columbus, Ohio native committed to Kentucky on July 1, 2019 after previously being committed to Michigan. He becomes the first player from Kentucky’s 2020 recruiting class to leave the school.

