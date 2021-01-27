Kade Grundy becomes Somerset’s all-time leading scorer, earns Player of the Week

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - He’s done it on the baseball diamond, football field and basketball court throughout his career Somerset. This past week, Kade Grundy put his name atop the all-time scoring list for Somerset basketball.

In a 66-55 win over Rowan County, Grundy passed Jamie Cromer as the school’s all-time leading scorer. Grundy stood at 1,880 points in his career. He added 23 more in Somerset’s 67-60 win over Tates Creek on Tuesday evening.

Huge congratulations to @kade_grundy for becoming SHS All-Time Leading scorer! pic.twitter.com/tM4mbZQMOA — Briar Jumpers (@BriarJumpersBB) January 24, 2021

”I’m a big stat guy. I know all the numbers for a long time, and I knew at the start of the week I was 51 points away or whatever. It’s pretty cool. It’s something I’ve been chasing since I was in eighth grade. I was able to play up as an eighth grader on varsity,” Grundy said. “So I knew I had a really good chance at it if I worked at it. My older brother, his senior year he was second all-time and then I passed him last year. So it’s pretty cool that me and him are top three in all time scorers.”

Somerset boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar was named the head coach for Grundy’s freshman year. He says it’s been a pleasure to watch Kade grow as a player and a young man.

“As a freshman, he was more put his head down and drive the ball to the rim, either get to the rim or shoot a three,” Dunbar said. “You could tell as his sophomore year came around, he was more pull-up jump shot. And now he’s doing everything.

“To see his growth in the classroom as well. He’s a stand-up student. He’s a great person all around. As good as an athlete as he is, he’s an even better person,” Dunbar continued.

Though he’s committed to Louisville to play baseball, he enjoyed playing all three sports at Somerset.

“Even about baseball when I went up there and talked to Louisville about it, they encourage kids to play multiple sports because they think it makes kids better athletes, and I do too,” Grundy said.

The Louisville commit helped Somerset to the 12th Region baseball title in 2019, was named an all-state wide receiver twice and was a part of Somerset’s Class 2A state title team in 2019, the first in the school’s history. Grundy also added that he hopes to leave a legacy bigger than sports.

