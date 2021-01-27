Impeachment committee holds hearing on Beshear, Cameron petitions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A state government committee met for nearly three hours Wednesday considering a petition filed by four people to impeach Governor Andy Beshear.

That committee quickly moved from an open meeting to a closed one, all because one of the petitioners asked for more time to respond to the governor’s response to the petition.

The four petitioners, some of whom are business owners, claim the governor’s actions during the pandemic are impeachable, such as violating the rights of Kentuckians in closing businesses, and telling people not to attend church.

But, Gov. Beshear filed a 241-page response, in part calling some, if not all, of the four people radicals and saying some of them have even threatened him and his family.

Governor Beshear talked about the developments during his scheduled COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.

“I take actions to save lives, but what I can say is none of those actions are anywhere close to an impeachment standard here in Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “In civil discourse and in politics, you should be able to argue about things...heck, people can even yell about things they dislike. But this tool is silly and, I mean, it’s not even close to being appropriate.”

The committee will also consider impeachments against Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Rep. Robert Goforth.

