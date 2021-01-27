Gov. Beshear reaches out to lawmakers on executive powers bills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Faced with a weakening of his executive powers, Gov. Andy Beshear has weighed in with suggested compromises in a letter to Republican legislative leaders.

Beshear sent the letter to House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers. It came after he vetoed bills limiting his executive authority, especially in times of emergency.

Beshear says the measures would hamper the fight against COVID-19.

Beshear’s letter states his preference is to hold off on such legislation until Kentucky has overcome the pandemic. But he says his letter is an attempt to “provide a potential framework for discussion and compromise.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.