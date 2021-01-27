Gatlinburg named as No. 1 trending destination

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for a place to travel?

According to data by Tripadvisor, Gatlinburg has been named the No. 1 trending destination.

The data states Gatlinburg saw the biggest increase in a combination of positive ratings and reviews over the last year.

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. is ranked the fourth-best trending destination.

The top trending U.S. destinations include:

Gatlinburg, Tenn.

St. Augustine, Fla.

Fort Myers Beach, Fla.

Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Moab, Utah

Marco Island, Fla.

Estes Park, Colo.

Hilton Head, S.C.

Clearwater, Fla.

Jackson, Wyo.

