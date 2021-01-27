Advertisement

Gatlinburg named as No. 1 trending destination

Gatlinburg named top trending destination, according to Tripadvisor.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for a place to travel?

According to data by Tripadvisor, Gatlinburg has been named the No. 1 trending destination.

The data states Gatlinburg saw the biggest increase in a combination of positive ratings and reviews over the last year.

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. is ranked the fourth-best trending destination.

The top trending U.S. destinations include:

  • Gatlinburg, Tenn.
  • St. Augustine, Fla.
  • Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
  • Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
  • Moab, Utah
  • Marco Island, Fla.
  • Estes Park, Colo.
  • Hilton Head, S.C.
  • Clearwater, Fla.
  • Jackson, Wyo.

