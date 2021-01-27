Gatlinburg named as No. 1 trending destination
Gatlinburg named top trending destination, according to Tripadvisor.
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for a place to travel?
According to data by Tripadvisor, Gatlinburg has been named the No. 1 trending destination.
The data states Gatlinburg saw the biggest increase in a combination of positive ratings and reviews over the last year.
Pigeon Forge, Tenn. is ranked the fourth-best trending destination.
The top trending U.S. destinations include:
- Gatlinburg, Tenn.
- St. Augustine, Fla.
- Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
- Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
- Moab, Utah
- Marco Island, Fla.
- Estes Park, Colo.
- Hilton Head, S.C.
- Clearwater, Fla.
- Jackson, Wyo.
