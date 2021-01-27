COVID-19 variant in Kentucky, doctors say following health guidelines is our tool to slow the spread

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear reported two cases of the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

“It will reach out to more people as far as infection,” said Dr. Fares Khater, Chief of Infectious Disease for ARH and MCHC.

The UK variant is known as B.1.1.7 and spreads more rapidly than COVID-19.

”That you’re going to have more cases, more admissions to the hospital,” added Dr. Khater.

Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH) Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Maria Braman, said expects the variant to be throughout the country by March.

“First of all, viruses have a degree of mutant that occurs, so this is something that we’re familiar with,” said Dr. Braman.

Health experts said the variant shows up in current COVID-19 testing.

“We test for three genes and one of them is called the S gene and the S gene usually drops with the new variant,” said Dr. Khater. “If the lab notices the S gene is not picked up they will send it for sequencing,” he added.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines offer protection against the variant, however, not everyone has access to a vaccine. Doctors said the variant moves quicker than vaccine distribution.

“My concern is that we are going to see an escalation and those numbers increase as oppose to level off or go down,” said Dr. Braman.

Doctors are concerned that the fast-moving variant will likely cause us to see super spreader events. They said testing and isolation work to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the variant.

“Tested frequently and followed the rules if you found out you were positive,” added Dr. Braman. “Then we could eliminate the amount of spread we have right now,” she said.

Doctors encourage people to wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

Dr. Braman said the hospital system is meeting and handling its COVID-19 patient volumes and non-COVID-19 related patients volumes.

