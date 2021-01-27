Breakdown of Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 - Week 4

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school season is almost through one month of the season. Let’s take a look at how the teams in the latest polls fared last week while looking ahead to the fourth week of the season.

1. North Laurel (8-0)

Last Week: defeated No. 5 Clay County 99-74, defeated No. 6 Knott Central 101-79

This Week: defeated Madison Southern 82-58, vs. South Laurel, vs. Madison Central

Ever since their close encounter with Covington Catholic, the Jaguars have now won their last four games by at least 22 points. Nate Valentine’s squad has reached the century mark three times already and barely missed that tally against the Tigers. Five players reached double figures including sophomore Reed Sheppard. The former WYMT Player of the Week produced 26 points and nine rebounds but was even more impressive facilitating the basketball. Sheppard had a whopping 14 assists against Clay County. Sheppard was the team’s leading scorer again in the victory against Knott Central, racking up 28 points to go along with 13 assists. North Laurel is shooting a staggering 56 percent from the field while making 45 percent of their three-point shots.

The Jaguars won their third straight road game on Tuesday night against Madison Southern. North Laurel will also play host to archnemesis South Laurel on Friday followed by a home date with the Indians on Saturday.

2. Harlan County (8-1)

Last Week: defeated Middlesboro 67-39, defeated West Jessamine 69-67, lost to Scott 62-56

This Week: defeated South Laurel 53-45, vs. Middlesboro, vs. Pikeville

The Black Bears continue their ascension in the rankings, jumping up five spots this week. After a blowout victory against the Yellow Jackets, Mike Jones’ crew prevailed against the Colts but dropped their first game of the season against the Eagles. Three players made it into double-digits in scoring for Harlan County including freshman Trent Noah in the victory against Middlesboro. Noah produced a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds against their district rival. It was a two-man show for Harlan County against West Jessamine as Noah had a game-high 30 points to go along with ten rebounds for another double-double. The other key contributor was senior Tyler Cole with 20 points. Noah’s season-high in scoring came in Harlan County’s most recent contest against Scott as he generated 35 points in the loss.

The Black Bears won their first game of the week against South Laurel on Tuesday. Mike Jones crew now has home tilts against Middlesboro and Pikeville on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

3. Somerset (7-1)

Last Week: lost to Pulaski County 73-65, defeated Madison Southern 71-47, defeated Rowan County 66-55

This Week: defeated Tates Creek 67-60, vs. Bowling Green, at Boyle County

The Briar Jumpers lost their first game of the season last week in thrilling fashion against the Maroons. Jeron Dunbar’s team were downed by Pulaski County in double overtime but rebounded as they overwhelmed Madison Southern. Somerset also handled the Vikings for their fifth double digit victory of the season. Junior Gavin Stevens led the team in scoring with 15 points against Pulaski County. Senior Dylan Burton also had 14 points while senior Dakota Acey recorded a double-double with 13 points and ten rebounds. Acey backed up that performance with another double-double against the Eagles with 14 points and 13 boards. Senior Kade Grundy paced the Briar Jumpers against Madison Southern with 24 points. Grundy had another strong outing in terms of putting the ball in the basket against Rowan County with 25 points. Stevens generated a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds against the Vikings.

Somerset’s first contest of the week resulted in a victory against the Commodores. The Briar Jumpers will now return home to face Bowling Creen on Friday followed by a tussle at Boyle County on Saturday.

4. Pikeville (5-1)

Last Week: defeated No. 9 Shelby Valley 73-57, defeated Madison Central 69-61

This Week: at East Ridge, at Harlan

After losing their season opener to North Laurel, the Panthers have rattled off five in a row. Four players scored double figures in the second victory of the season against Shelby Valley including Rylee Samons. The junior led Pikeville in scoring with 19 points. The Panthers held the Wildcats to 37 percent shooting from the field including 28 percent from downtown. Samons paced the Panthers again with 25 points in the victory against Madison Central. Junior Nick Robinson had a good performance as well 19 points and six rebounds against the Indians.

The Panthers are playing two road contests this week, the first being at East Ridge on Thursday. The second one is at Harlan on Saturday.

5. Clay County (3-1)

Last Week: defeated Jackson County 75-59, lost to No. 1 North Laurel 99-74

This Week: defeated Leslie County 70-68, defeated Perry Central 79-65, vs. Jackson County

The Tigers won their first three games of the season but were overwhelmed by North Laurel last week. The 99 points that Clay County surrendered against the Jaguars are the most they have given up in a game since February of 2019 against Scott County. Senior Connor Robinson spearheaded an attack that saw four Tigers reach double figures against the Generals. Robinson had a team-high 35 points and snagged seven rebounds. The guard also converted nine free throws on ten attempts. Robinson led the Tigers in scoring again against the Jaguars with 33 points. Senior Raven Abner also had a great outing with 24 points and ten rebounds, notching his second double-double of the season against North Laurel.

The Tigers got back in the win column on Monday with a narrow victory against Leslie County. Glenn Gray’s squad moved to 2-0 this week with a win at Perry Central on Tuesday. The Tigers will also see Jackson County for the second time this season on Friday.

6. Knott Central (7-2)

Last Week: defeated June Buchanan 72-32, defeated Cordia 65-37, lost to No. 1 North Laurel 101-79

This Week: defeated Letcher Central 67-63, vs. Breathitt County, at Wolfe County, vs. Powell County

For the second season in a row, the Patriots have started out with a 6-2 record through their first eight games. Bb King’s squad has put up at least 70 points in four games this season and are 3-1 in those contests. Three players scored double figures for Knott Central in the victory against the Crusaders including Colby Napier. The senior was the high point man for the Patriots with 26 points on 11 of 13 shooting. Napier also tallied 12 rebounds to secure a double-double. Napier had another big scoring night against the Lions with 30 points. Six players made it into double figures in the loss to North Laurel. Seniors Josh McGuire and Kent Damron co-led Knott Central in scoring with 17 points apiece.

The Patriots took down Letcher Central on Tuesday. Knott Central will also play host to Breathitt County on Wednesday. Their lone road contest this week is on Friday at Wolfe County while Saturday’s clash is against Powell County.

7. Hazard (7-2)

Last Week: defeated Cordia 101-71, defeated Ligon COGO 89-38, defeated Owsley County 75-32

This Week: vs. Perry Central, at Leslie County

The Bulldogs continue their hot streak after having lost their first two contests to begin the season. Al Holland’s squad has been tremendous on the offensive end as of late, scoring at least 80 points in four of their last six games. The senior backcourt tandem of Wade Pelphrey and Jarrett Napier delivered 55 of the team’s 101 points against the Lions. Three players reached double figures in the win against Ligon COGO including Jaden Sanders. The senior had a team-high 15 points. Pelphrey was the team’s leading scorer again in the win against the Owls with 15 points on seven of 14 from the field.

Hazard is slated to play Perry Central and Leslie County on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

8. Johnson Central (6-1)

Last Week: defeated Paintsville 68-55, defeated East Ridge 71-65

This Week: N/A

The Golden Eagles are making their season debut in the rankings this week. Johnson Central is off to their best start in a couple of seasons as the 2018-19 squad won ten games before it lost its second contest. Cory VanHoose paced the team in scoring with 22 points against Paintsville. The senior also snagged the most rebounds for the Golden Eagles against the Tigers with eight rebounds. Seniors Isaiah May (18 points) and John King (10 points) were the other double figure scorers against Paintsville. VanHoose had the most points for Johnson Central in the win against the Warriors with 22 points.

The Golden Eagles had matchups with Pikeville and Betsy Layne lined up for this week. However, those contests will not take place. Johnson Central’s next schedule game is for Monday, February 2nd against Perry Central.

9. Shelby Valley (6-3)

Last Week: lost to No. 4 Pikeville 73-57, defeated Belfry 49-46, defeated Cordia 75-50, lost to Magoffin County 72-67

This Week: N/A

The Wildcats are the third team out of the 15th Region to make the cut for this week’s poll. Shelby Valley has allowed less than 60 points in all six of its victories while they have allowed more than 70 points in two of their three losses. The senior duo of Keian Worrix and Kaden Robinson led the team in scoring against Pikeville with 21 points and 17 points, respectively. Senior Anthony Pallotta just missed out on a double-double against the Panthers with nine points and a team-high 13 rebounds. Worrix paced Shelby Valley in scoring again in the win against Belfry with 16 points. Robinson had 13 points and a big steal late in the contest to help cement the victory for the Wildcats. Robinson led the team in scoring against Cordia and Magoffin County with 24 points and 19 points, respectively.

Shelby Valley’s lone contest this week with Paintsville has been canceled. Lonnie Rowe’s squad will now look ahead to their next matchup with East Ridge on Thursday, February 4th.

10. Corbin (3-3)

Last Week: lost to South Laurel 83-64, defeated Barbourville 88-68, lost to Boyle County 71-68

This Week: defeated Williamsburg 79-62, vs. Whitley County

Tony Pietrowski’s crew has cracked the Mountain Top Ten for the first time this season. The Redhounds gave up their second most points in a game against South Laurel but bounced back with its best offensive game of the season with 88 points against the Tigers. Senior Josh Hibbits and freshman Carter Stewart led the team in scoring with 23 points and 20 points, respectively against the Cardinals. Three players reached double figures against Barbourville but Hayden Llewellyn was the standout performer as the sophomore poured in 38 points in the victory against the Tigers. Llewellyn backed up that brilliant display with another strong outing against the Rebels with 30 points.

Corbin has two home games this week, both coming against district foes. The first resulted in a victory against Williamsburg on Tuesday to move the Redhounds back to .500 while Friday’s matchup is against the Whitley County Colonels.

---

Now we switch to the girls side. Here’s our breakdown.

1. North Laurel (8-2)

Last Week: lost to No. 2 Southwestern 64-59, defeated Clay County 57-42, lost to Sacred Heart 87-76

This Week: defeated No. 5 Whitley County 78-32, vs. Danville, at Campbell County

The Lady Jaguars continue to head the rankings once again. Eddie Mahan’s crew started 6-0 but went 1-2 last week. Junior Hailee Valentine was the team’s leading scorer in the rematch against the Warriors with 23 points. Valentine also co-led the team in rebounding with six boards. Valentine paced the Lady Jaguars again with 19 points against Clay County but Eighth Grader Halle Collins produced a double-double with 16 points and 18 rebounds. Valentine and junior Emily Sizemore led the team in scoring against Sacred Heart with 21 points each. Collins had another double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. However, it was announced on Monday that Collins transferred to Knox Central so North Laurel will not have her for the remainder of the season.

The Lady Jaguars began the week with a victory against Whitley County. The next contest for North Laurel is on Thursday against Danville while Saturday’s date against Campbell County will be their last contest this month.

2. Southwestern (6-2)

Last Week: defeated No. 1 North Laurel 64-59, defeated McCreary Central 73-42

This Week: defeated Lincoln County 73-49, at Russell County, vs. No. 5 Whitley County (Tim Short Showcase)

Southwestern continues to keep their stronghold on the second spot as the Warriors were able to avenge their loss to North Laurel in London last week. Senior Alexa Smiddy had a team-high 24 points against North Laurel. The team’s other double-figure scorer was freshman Kinsley Molden with 16 points. Smiddy paced the Warriors again with 15 points against McCreary Central while freshman Payton Acey tallied 11 points against the Raiders. Junior Molden’s squad scored its most points in a game with 73. Southwestern also allowed a season-low in points against McCreary Central with 42.

Southwestern’s first game of the week was on Tuesday at Lincoln County. The Warriors ended up blowing past the Lady Patriots for win number six of the season. Southwestern will also face Russell County in Russell Springs on Friday followed by a tilt with Whitley County on Saturday at South Laurel.

3. Floyd Central (8-0)

Last Week: defeated Hazard 59-54

This Week: defeated Betsy Layne 73-69, vs. Lawrence County

After surviving a near comeback bid by Hazard last week, the Lady Jaguars managed to keep their undefeated season intact. Justin Triplett’s squad has yet to allow an opponent to reach 60 points this season. Last week’s matchup with the Lady Bulldogs was a special one for senior Katie Moore. The forward recorded 23 points in the win but also reached a milestone, scoring her 1,500-point in her Floyd Central career. Sophomores Kennedy Harvel and Jada Johnson also tallied 19 points and 11 points in the victory against Hazard, respectively.

Floyd Central’s kept its perfect season going against Betsy Layne on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars will now play host to Lawrence County on Friday.

4. Pikeville (6-3)

Last Week: defeated Belfry 61-50, lost to Boyd County 81-58

This Week: lost to Boyd County 57-53

The Lady Panthers remain in the top five this week after going 1-1 against the Lady Pirates and Lady Lions last week. Kristy Orem’s crew gave up a season-high in points against Boyd County with 81 points. Four players made it into double figures including Kristen Whited. The freshman paced Pikeville in scoring against Belfry with 17 points on five of nine from the field. Senior Mackenzie Maynard also produced a double-double in that contest with ten points and ten rebounds. Maynard was the leading scorer against Boyd County with 18 points.

Pikeville was denied a chance to get back in the win column on Tuesday as they fell short to Boyd County for the second straight game.

5. Whitley County (7-1)

Last Week: defeated Williamsburg 89-74, defeated South Laurel 74-73

This Week: lost to No. 1 North Laurel 78-52, at Corbin, vs. No. 2 Southwestern (Tim Short Showcase)

The Lady Colonels have leaped into the top five after starting the season off with seven consecutive victories. Whitley County has scored at least 74 points in three of its last four contests. Four players reached double figures in the win against Williamsburg including Marissa Douglas. The freshman had a team-high 24 points in the win against the Lady Jackets. Senior Jaycie Monhollen had a good outing as well with 22 points on eight of 13 from the field.

The Lady Colonels dropped their first game of the season against North Laurel on Monday. Sean Pigman’s team looks to get back into the win column on Tuesday as they travel to Corbin to take on the Lady Redhounds. Whitley County will also see the second-ranked Warriors on Saturday in the Tim Short Showcase at South Laurel.

6. Shelby Valley (5-3)

Last Week: lost to Johnson Central 50-44, defeated Pike Central 72-29, lost to Bethlehem 74-66

This Week: N/A

The Lady Kats started the season off with three straight wins but have hit a bump in the road as of late, dropping three of their last four contests. Freshman Jazzy Meade was Shelby Valley’s only double figure scorer against Johnson Central with just 11 points. Junior Alyssa Elswick did manage to coral a team-high 11 rebounds against the Lady Eagles. Elswick led the team in scoring with 19 points the win against the Lady Hawks. Junior Cassidy Rowe paced Shelby Valley with 23 points against Bethlehem. Elswick also had a strong performance with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Lonnie Rowe’s crew will play their next contest one week from Thursday against East Ridge.

7. Owsley County (9-1)

Last Week: defeated Lee County 52-18, defeated Letcher Central 46-40, defeated Hazard 66-60

This Week: defeated Powell County 65-47, vs. Buckhorn

After losing their first contest to Hazard, the Lady Owls won three straight last week including a payback victory against the Lady Bulldogs. Travis Smith’s squad has allowed fewer than 50 points in eight of their nine games so far this season. Owsley County used a two-man band to lead in the way against Lee County as freshman Carly Smith delivered 19 points. Senior Kenzie Herald was the team’s other double-digit scorer with 17 points against the Lady Kats. Smith (18 points) and senior Lexie Lynch (16 points, 7 rebounds) were the main source of production in the win against Letcher Central. Lynch generated a season-high in scoring with 33 points against Hazard.

The Lady Owls defended their homecourt on Tuesday night with an 18-point victory against Powell County. Owsley County also has a date with Buckhorn on Friday.

8. Pineville (5-0)

Last Week: defeated Corbin 61-46, defeated Lynn Camp 71-42

This Week: vs. Lynn Camp, at Clinton County

The Lady Lions jump into the polls for the first time this season. Jamie Mills crew have gotten off to a great start, winning their first five matchups including taking home some hardware by winning the 13th Region All-A title against Jackson County. Pineville will represent the 13th Region at the statewide tournament next month in Richmond. Four of Pineville’s first five contests have been decided by double digits with the exception being their eight-point victory against the Lady Generals in the Regional All-A Final. Seniors Raigan King (33 points, 16 rebounds) and Whitney Caldwell (21 points, 10 rebounds) willed their team to a victory against the Lady Redhounds. The scoring was a little bit more balanced against the Lady Wildcats as four players eclipsed double figures in the win.

The Lady Lions are slated to link up with Lynn Camp for the second time in ten days on Friday. Pineville will then make the little more than two-hour drive to Albany to take on the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs on Saturday.

9. Rockcastle County (2-1)

Last Week: N/A

This Week: defeated Clay County 52-34, at Tates Creek

The Lady Rockets did not play any contests last week but did start off this week with a victory against Clay County. Three players reached double figures for Rockcastle County including seniors Casey Coleman with 15 points and Jordan Harper with 14 points. Harper also tallied 14 rebounds for a double-double.

The Lady Rockets travel to Lexington to take on Tates Creek on Friday.

10. Bell County (7-1)

Last Week: defeated Harlan 76-37, defeated Middlesboro 68-28, defeated Barbourville 56-15

This Week: vs. Knox Central (Pride of the Mountains Basketball Showcase), vs. Washburn, TN (Pride of the Mountains Basketball Showcase)

The Lady Cats round out this week’s rankings as David Teague’s crew has won six in a row since a 1-1 start. Freshman Nadine Johnson was the team’s leading scorer with 24 points against the Lady Dragons while sophomore Talyah McQueen just missed out on a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds. Johnson had the team-high in points once again against Middlesboro with 14 points. Three other players had exactly 13 points for Bell County against the Lady Jackets. Senior Abigail Cornett paced the Lady Cats with 14 points against Barbourville. Junior Ashtyn Meyers also cracked double digits with 11 points.

Bell County will play host in two games this week. The first game will be on Friday against Knox Central while Saturday’s contest will be against the Washburn Lady Pirates out of Tennessee.

