Advertisement

Accumulating snowfall likely for most tonight

Most of our region is in a Winter Weather Advisory while a few of our VA counties are in a...
Most of our region is in a Winter Weather Advisory while a few of our VA counties are in a Winter Storm Warning.(WYMT Weather)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A snowy system is moving into the mountains and will provide us with snow showers throughout the evening and early overnight hours.

Tonight and Tomorrow

This system is speeding up. We are already seeing light showers in the Cumberland Valley. If you are in that area, expect lower snowfall totals since you guys are still on the warmer side. We are still expecting a dusting to about 2″ for the majority of our area. If you are in our southern counties, expect closer to a dusting and if you are in our northern counties, you could get closer to 2″. The higher elevations are in 2-4″+. Those higher elevations have a chance of seeing more than 4″ especially in some of our Virginia Counties. Dickenson and Buchanan County are in a Winter Storm Warning while the rest of us are in a Winter Weather Advisory. You can see our snowfall map below:

Snowfall forecast 1/27/2021
Snowfall forecast 1/27/2021(WYMT Weather)

Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-20s Thursday morning with a few flurries. Highs will only get into the lower 30s with clouds clearing quickly. We should see that sunshine by the afternoon hours, but those cold temperatures will likely not melt the grounds quickly. We could deal with re-freezing issues Thursday night. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens to lower 20s with clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine continues Friday with highs getting into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s.

We’ll start out the weekend with a little bit of sunshine but showers return later Saturday night. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Highs will get near 50 on Sunday with showers continuing throughout the day. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid-30s so that rain could turn into snow Sunday night into Monday.

We will start out with cold temperatures for the new work week and possibly some light snow showers Monday and Tuesday. Highs will only be in the low to mid-30s both days.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Call for Snowfall: January 26, 2021
Winter returns Wednesday bringing snow back into the mountains
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 1,268 new COVID-19 cases and 39 more deaths.
Gov. Beshear confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant, more than 2,000 new cases Tuesday
Whitley County teacher struggles with long term effects from COVID-19
’I thought, it can’t happen to me’: Whitley County man experiences long term effects after COVID-19 diagnosis
Test Positive for COVID-19? There may be a treatment for you!
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Tuesday

Latest News

While most locations will not see a lot of snow with this system, the higher elevations, those...
Winter weather returns to the mountains, light accumulations likely
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - January 26, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - January 26, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 Forecast
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 Forecast - 01/26/2021
First Call for Snowfall: January 26, 2021
Winter returns Wednesday bringing snow back into the mountains