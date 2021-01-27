Accumulating snowfall likely for most tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A snowy system is moving into the mountains and will provide us with snow showers throughout the evening and early overnight hours.

Tonight and Tomorrow

This system is speeding up. We are already seeing light showers in the Cumberland Valley. If you are in that area, expect lower snowfall totals since you guys are still on the warmer side. We are still expecting a dusting to about 2″ for the majority of our area. If you are in our southern counties, expect closer to a dusting and if you are in our northern counties, you could get closer to 2″. The higher elevations are in 2-4″+. Those higher elevations have a chance of seeing more than 4″ especially in some of our Virginia Counties. Dickenson and Buchanan County are in a Winter Storm Warning while the rest of us are in a Winter Weather Advisory. You can see our snowfall map below:

Snowfall forecast 1/27/2021 (WYMT Weather)

Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-20s Thursday morning with a few flurries. Highs will only get into the lower 30s with clouds clearing quickly. We should see that sunshine by the afternoon hours, but those cold temperatures will likely not melt the grounds quickly. We could deal with re-freezing issues Thursday night. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens to lower 20s with clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine continues Friday with highs getting into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s.

We’ll start out the weekend with a little bit of sunshine but showers return later Saturday night. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Highs will get near 50 on Sunday with showers continuing throughout the day. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid-30s so that rain could turn into snow Sunday night into Monday.

We will start out with cold temperatures for the new work week and possibly some light snow showers Monday and Tuesday. Highs will only be in the low to mid-30s both days.

