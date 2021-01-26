Winter returns Wednesday bringing snow back into the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will increase later tonight as our next system moves in later Wednesday bringing us cold temperatures and possibly some snow.

Wednesday and Thursday

A low pressure system will move in from the south bringing us a cool down and a rain/snow mix as we head into your Wednesday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 40s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 20s. Precipitation will start to move in around dinner time Wednesday. Temperatures look to drop quickly for our northern counties so they will likely start out with snow. I do think if you are south of the Hal Rogers Parkway or Highway 80 temperatures stay slightly above freezing so you will likely start out with that rain or a wintry mix.

Snow showers continue throughout the evening hours and a little bit into your Thursday morning. We should clear out and see that sunshine return by Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s with overnight lows dropping into the upper teens to lower 20s.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a good portion of our Eastern Kentucky counties. This starts Wednesday at 7 p.m. and lasts until Thursday at 7 a.m. Wise County is in a Winter Storm Watch for that same time.

The Cumberland Valley will likely see a dusting to 1″. I do think the northern half of our viewing area could see that 1-2″ while the higher elevations could see more than 2″ in some spots. We were so warm though today so the ground and roadways will also be warm.

Extended Forecast

We will see mostly sunny skies Friday with highs getting into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-20s.

Clouds will increase once again Saturday with highs getting into the mid-40s. Another system arrives late Saturday into early Sunday possibly bringing us some rain and maybe a wintry mix. Models are still all over the place with this system.

Sunday looks gloomy with that chance for rain/snow continuing into Monda6y. Temperatures look to be on the cooler side starting out next week.

