West Virginia statewide COVID-19 vaccination website providing ‘ease of mind’ to residents

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginians will now have access to a COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration tool available statewide. West Virginia is the first state to deploy this new system through Everbridge, a global provider of critical event management technologies.

The first day of the website launch left many feeling relieved to know they’re now registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“My dad is 67, so we’ve been waiting anxiously since last week whenever they lowered the age to 65 and older. He tried all day whenever the phone banks were open in Kanawha County, but unfortunately, with the demand, we weren’t able to get through,” said Sara Price.

Price believed the website to be easy to navigate and was surprised when there wasn’t any lag time.

“I expected there to be a lot of users on there since it was the launch this morning, but it was simple to use. I had no issues. It took under five minutes to register myself but also my dad, too.

The DHHR reported 59,001 people had registered as of early Monday evening.

“The system is working well, but please use the system rather than calling in. We’re having a little bump in the road with that,” said DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch.

Crouch said on Monday that some members “had gotten messages saying the lines are out or that it won’t be back in service until Feb. 1 or Feb. 5. We are working on that. We hope to be fixed very quickly.”

The DHHR emphasized the phone lines are to assist those 65 and older to pre-register since they are the priority group at this time.

