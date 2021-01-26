‘We follow the greatest protocols’: Pulaski County returns to full-time in-person learning

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some children are going to school a few days a week or just on certain days, but in Pulaski County, kids are back in school for five days a week.

The county resumed in-person learning on January 12th.

“When we did virtual, it was a struggle to keep them focused,” said Taryn Seward who is a parent.

Taryn Seward has two children at Pulaski Elementary and it’s been no struggle getting them ready for school.

“They are excited. They can’t wait to get to class. My son-’we need to get to school.’ For a parent, that’s rewarding,” said Seward.

Her first and third graders are going five days a week. The superintendent says school is a safe place to be.

“We follow the greatest protocols when it comes to safety. Mask wearing, social distancing, as much as possible,” said Patrick Richardson with the Pulaski County Board of Education.

The younger the students, the more crowded the classrooms. We are told that 75-80% of the elementary age students chose in person but a lot of middle and high school students chose to remain virtual.

Richardson says it is easier for older kids to learn at home and not so much for the younger ones.

“There’s a lot of direct instruction that needs to take place with the elementary, I think parents realize that,” said Richardson.

“For them they learn better in person. Just the social aspect. The one on one. The group. That’s the better option,” said Seward.

Seward hopes with the vaccine roll out her kids can stay in school.

Pulaski County’s superintendent says a little more than half of the staff wants to be vaccinated and they hope to complete the first doses of those in two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.