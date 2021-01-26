Waffle House food truck does catering
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re wondering how to cater an event, you have options.
One is Waffle House.
“The Waffle House Catering Team can Scatter, Smother & Cover® your school function, birthday party, wedding, corporate gathering or any other event you can dream up!” the company’s site says.
