Two arrested on multiple drug charges

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people have been arrested in connection to several drug-related charges.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Eddie Kennedy, of Webbville, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first-degree, trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rodney McDowell, of Blaine, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, theft of identity of another without consent, and giving officers false identifying information.

Deputies conducted a search warrant on Friday at a residence in Webbville.

Kennedy and McDowell were arrested.

Investigators also found firearms, one which was stolen, white crystal/powder substance which is consistent with methamphetamine, multiple digital scales, cash and drug paraphernalia, as well as packaging found in connection will the selling of illicit narcotics.

The Sheriff’s Department says these arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics in rural parts of the county.

If you see any suspicious activity, you’re asked to contact the Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page and leave an anonymous tip or visiting their website.

