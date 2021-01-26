Advertisement

Two arrested on multiple drug charges in Whitley County

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday around 2 a.m., Williamsburg Police Department arrested Jason Shelton and Jamie Boyce.

The two were arrested after an investigation concerning a parked vehicle on 1st Street.

During the investigation, police found meth and marijuana. Police say both Boyce and Shelton were under the influence.

The two were arrested and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and public intoxication.

