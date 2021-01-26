The Middlesboro-Bell County Public Library is giving out free books to the public

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For many, the thought of receiving free books is exciting.

And the Middlesboro-Bell County Public Library branch is doing just that.

Since September, employees from the Middlesboro Public Library branch have been handing out free books and other materials.

“The free books are donated books. They’ve been donated by publishers a lot of times and then they are withdrawn books from our library. If something hasn’t been checked out in more than two years, we withdraw it from circulation,” Outreach and Bookmobile Librarian for the Bell County Library District Piddle Osborne said.

Whenever the weather is nice, employees from the library are outside of city hall with various genres of literature and other materials.

“We have romance. We have Christian romance. We have science fiction. We have assorted fiction, political thrillers. We have three boxes of westerns towards the end. We have health and wellness and we have a small section of nonfiction and reference books,” Osborne said.

Osborne says the materials are not only being given out due to the Middlesboro location being remodeled, but to encourage people to read.

“One of the best things about being here is that when someone will pull and say are you selling books and we’re saying no. These are free, these are giveaway, you know just come on,” Osborne said.

But Osborne says curbside pickup is also available if you call the branch or go to their website.

“You can go online and they can make a book request or look in our card catalog to see if we have what you’re looking for and they do that request and they drive over to the library. They park beside the library. They call the library number and somebody from the library brings out to their car,” Osborne said.

Osborne says while the Middlesboro location is closed, the Pineville Library is open to the public and anybody with a Bell County Public Library card can obtain full services there.

