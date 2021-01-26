Sundy Best celebrating ‘home’ with Kinfolk Reunion Weekend

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - When Sundy Best announced its return to the music scene, fans from all over were happy to see the Eastern Kentucky duo reunite.

”I’ve been surprised from day one how much support we’ve gotten,” said Nicholas Jamerson. “Then when we decided to go our separate ways, you know, that was a big deal.”

Jamerson said the time apart came with a lot of new journeys for him and his bandmate Kris Bentley, helping them find a different headspace and a new mission for their music.

“We have a chance to really do a lot of things with intention,” said Jamerson. “I think that going forward, that’s what we’re gonna use this platform for. How can we make real change in the world? What can we do to really move our region forward?”

Sundy Best hosted an online concert to benefit the Floyd County Shriners Club shortly after announcing the band’s return, and Jamerson recently hosted an online show to help a local girl get a service dog. According to Jamerson, those are the things he hopes to continue, raising money to help the communities that raised the men of Sundy Best.

“We believe in this region and we believe that there is value in living here,” said Jamerson. “Which I think a lot of people take for granted. I know I did when I was growing up here.”

So, Bentley said, announcing the first reunion concert as a hometown celebration in partnership with the Mountain Arts Center and Prestonsburg Tourism was only fitting.

“For everybody to gather in a place like Archer Park, which means so much to me and I know it does to Nicholas too,” said Bentley. “That was really important to us. We knew from the beginning that this hometown event was number one on the list. It was a priority to let that be our first show, our first announcement back.”

The Kinfolk Reunion Weekend will open April 30 at Archer Park, with a mission to celebrate the mountains and bring people home to do the same.

“It’s important, I think, to make time to come home and get in touch with that old feeling,” said Jamerson.

The guys said they are excited for a chance to return to the stage together, already looking at a sold-out show for the May 1 event.

“Which really surprised me in a great way,” said Bentley. “I’m excited that people are excited. You know, it feels very hopeful and it’s just an honor to be a part of.”

More activities and plans are expected to be announced ahead of the reunion weekend, including possible shows on April 30 and May 2. So, Jamerson said you should still plan to attend if you were unable to get a ticket to the May 1 show. But, with the pandemic in play, they said changes are expected to be part of the process.

“I’ve learned that you don’t have to figure everything out ahead of time. You’ve kind of got to leave some space for things to work out organically,” said Bentley. “We know what it looks like, we know what we want to do, and we know that we’re going to be there. But, as far as the specifics and how it looks, it’s not set in stone. We want there to be a space where it can be filled with what’s supposed to happen. Not with maybe what we want to happen.”

The band is also working on new music, but those efforts have been delayed a little due to the pandemic and Jamerson welcoming his new baby girl. So, while there is no promise of new material by then, the band plans to revisit some of its crowd favorites for the weekend.

According to MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell, the weekend could see more open tickets in the weeks to come depending on COVID-19 restrictions. He said the MAC crew and Prestonsburg Tourism are excited to partner to help the hometown guys bring their music back to the stage.

“Those are local guys and we’ve known them forever. All of us involved in this I’ve known Kris and Nick for a long time,” said Cambpell. “So, we felt good about it and it’s really cool that they decided to get back together and do it right here in their hometown.”

