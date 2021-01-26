South Laurel boys, Johnson Central girls earn team of the week honors

(WYMT) - South Laurel and Johnson Central earn Team of the Week after undefeated weeks in the third week of the season. The Cardinals went 2-0 in district play with wins over Corbin (83-64) and Williamsburg (78-41). After losing three of their top four scorers and seven seniors total, South Laurel has started the season 6-1. The Cardinals are back in action against top 10 teams Harlan County on Tuesday and rival North Laurel on Friday.

The Lady Eagles also went 2-0 on the week with a win over Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 team, Shelby Valley, 50-44. Johnson Central also defeated East Ridge, 59-31. After opening the season with a loss to Floyd Central, the Lady Eagles have reeled off seven straight wins. Johnson Central’s schedule has five straight games of COVID-19 cancellations on the KHSAA website.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.