South Carolina man sentenced to 40 years in prison in child porn case involving Pike County woman

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A South Carolina man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison on child pornography charges.

36-year-old Jonathan Edward Manigault admitted that he directed Christina B. Mitchell of Pike County to take photographs of a three-year-old victim engaging in sexually explicit content. Manigault instructed Mitchell on what type of photographs to take and give to him. The plea agreement specifies that Mitchell sent the photographs to Manigault over Facebook Messenger. Manigault had Mitchell agree to produce more pictures of a different underage victim.

Manigault pleaded guilty in September 2020 to one count of production of child pornography and one count of knowingly receiving child pornography.

Mitchell pleaded guilty on August 26, 2019 to two counts of producing child pornography. She was sentenced in February 2020.

Both Manigault and Mitchell must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences. Manigault will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 15 years following his release.

“One of the greatest responsibilities of law enforcement is to protect young children from sexual exploitation, abuse, and the damage it causes,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “As this case shows, there are some who prey on astonishingly vulnerable victims. So, we will continue to do our part to ensure that these offenders are identified, prosecuted, and punished. The despicable conduct in this case justifies our efforts, and certainly warrants the punishments the Court has imposed.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.