Sheriff: Two arrested on trafficking charges in Floyd County

(Credit: Floyd County Sheriff’s Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAROLD, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said an investigation led to two arrests Saturday in the Harold community.

They say a search warrant led them to discover 25 individual baggies of suspected meth, as well as four larger bags containing marijuana, a number of prescription pills, large amounts of plastic baggies, digital scales, and other paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Shane David Ferguson, 47, of Harold and Denieka Skeens, 30, also of Harold in connection to the incident. Both were charged with several counts of trafficking in a controlled substance. They were taken to the Floyd County Jail.

