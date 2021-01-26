Person discovers body floating at Greenup Locks and Dam

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A body was discovered Sunday morning in the Ohio River at Greenup Locks and Dam, according to Kentucky State Police and a worker who discovered the body.

What started as an average work day for Tyrone Allen at Greenup Locks and Dam took an unexpected turn when he began working on a water drift issue at one of the gates.

“I got it up to about 16 foot and when that happens it causes a suction that pulls the drift through, and that’s when the body emerged and it shot through on the other side and I was like ‘oh man that really was a dead body’ and it didn’t look real to me,” Allen said.

While no identification has been made yet, troopers say the body was a male with no sign of marks, scars, or tattoos.

“To me I don’t think it was there in the water for as long as a couple days possibly, cause it wasn’t water logged or discolored at all,” Allen said.

With no prior warning, Allen was not prepared for this incident.

“There hasn’t been no BOLO reports, we didn’t know of anyone missing. We weren’t on the lookout or anything. That’s why it kind of startled me earlier this morning,” Allen said.

According to Trooper Shane Goodall, there are currently no active missing person reports in Kentucky that match up with the body that was found.

It’s unclear whether this was a homicide or suicide.

Trooper Goodall says the body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy on Monday, so they are awaiting results.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

