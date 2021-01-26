Perry County School personnel vaccinated for COVID-19

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 vaccinations continue to go into the arms of people across the region.

On Tuesday, Perry County School personnel had the opportunity to get the vaccine in John C. Combs Arena at Perry County Central High School.

Jonathan Jett, Perry County Superintendent, says it is all possible through a partnership with the school district, Primary Care Centers, and the Kentucky River District Health Department.

“Our staff since last March have one of the kids back in person and we feel like this is going to give us a better chance to do that and maintain the in person for a longer period of time,” said Jett. “It’s a great day for the district you know we’re excited that we have almost 60% of our staff that chose to take the vaccine.”

Scott Lockard, Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director, says there are plans to vaccinate nearly 370 people on Tuesday.

“We knew here in Eastern Kentucky the best way we could get the vaccines into arms of people the fastest ways to do it through our local partnerships and our existing infrastructure. We already have these partnerships in place,” said Lockard. “This is a prime example of a private-public partnership that is working together for the good of the community.”

Barry Martin, Primary Care Centers CEO, says this is a perfect opportunity to safely vaccinate a large group.

“Having a gymnasium is very spacious and also everybody that gets a vaccine being able to sit and kind of wait around to make sure there are no reactions to it,” said Martin.

As they prepare for a future that seems much brighter.

“My quote is this is the biggest winter ever occur in John C Combs Arena. I know a lot of the local sports fanatics may not agree with me but from my perspective, as your public health director this is one of the major steps we have to get life back to normal and so we can fill this arena again with fans and cheer on all the teams and all the great athletics that make her mountain so special,” said Lockard.

The second vaccine is scheduled for February 26th.

