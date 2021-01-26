Advertisement

One of Kentucky Blood Center’s stops for Big Blue Slam a success

One of Kentucky Blood Center's stops for Big Blue Slam a success
One of Kentucky Blood Center's stops for Big Blue Slam a success(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the week, the Kentucky Blood Center is competing with the LifeSouth Blood Center in Gainesville, Florida to see who can receive the most blood donations. The center finished up another spot at the Alice Lloyd College and the campus’s Student Government Association sponsored the event.

Their president, Jimmy Brown, says it is exciting to see his team help with a good cause.

“If Alice Lloyd could’ve been a step in helping them win that competition, that would be awesome,” Alice Lloyd College SGA President Jimmy Brown said.

Brown says being from Kentucky, he hopes the center wins against Florida.

“I’m here to help Kentucky as much as possible. The last blood drive we had with the pandemic and everything, we didn’t get as big of a turnout as we would’ve liked and we’re on pace to have a better turnout this time. So, it’s worked out pretty good,” Brown said.

Andrea Anunson is a student at the college, and she says it is interesting to know what her donation is going towards.

“I didn’t know that originally coming out here but then I had seen the signs and it’s just fun,” Alice Lloyd College Student Andrea Anunson said.

Anunson says she hopes to see more people donating.

“I’ve had friends nervous about it and I tell them, for some it can be difficult, but I’d say at least give it a try once to see how goes for you,” Anunson said.

Brown adds how important it is to donate in the middle of a pandemic.

“It would do more than you’d think, it is something we all can do, if medically possible, that we can just help people in need,” Brown said.

Brown says the blood drive on campus was a success. The Kentucky Blood Center will be heading to Aspire Appalachia in Jackson for their next stop. That blood drive will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear: Positivity rate falls below 10%, nearly 40 new deaths
UPDATE: One dead after Clay County crash
Source: AP
Young child killed in I-64 accident
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health department report new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths Monday
Veronica Sweet Photo Credit: Hazard Police Department
HPD: 22-year-old woman found safe

Latest News

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 1,268 new COVID-19 cases and 39 more deaths.
Gov. Beshear confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant, more than 2,000 new cases Tuesday
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports new COVID-19 numbers; more contagious variant confirmed in Kentucky
covid19 vaccine
Single-dose COVID vaccine from Johnson & Johnson could help ease vaccination troubles
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday