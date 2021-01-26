One of Kentucky Blood Center’s stops for Big Blue Slam a success

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the week, the Kentucky Blood Center is competing with the LifeSouth Blood Center in Gainesville, Florida to see who can receive the most blood donations. The center finished up another spot at the Alice Lloyd College and the campus’s Student Government Association sponsored the event.

Their president, Jimmy Brown, says it is exciting to see his team help with a good cause.

“If Alice Lloyd could’ve been a step in helping them win that competition, that would be awesome,” Alice Lloyd College SGA President Jimmy Brown said.

Brown says being from Kentucky, he hopes the center wins against Florida.

“I’m here to help Kentucky as much as possible. The last blood drive we had with the pandemic and everything, we didn’t get as big of a turnout as we would’ve liked and we’re on pace to have a better turnout this time. So, it’s worked out pretty good,” Brown said.

Andrea Anunson is a student at the college, and she says it is interesting to know what her donation is going towards.

“I didn’t know that originally coming out here but then I had seen the signs and it’s just fun,” Alice Lloyd College Student Andrea Anunson said.

Anunson says she hopes to see more people donating.

“I’ve had friends nervous about it and I tell them, for some it can be difficult, but I’d say at least give it a try once to see how goes for you,” Anunson said.

Brown adds how important it is to donate in the middle of a pandemic.

“It would do more than you’d think, it is something we all can do, if medically possible, that we can just help people in need,” Brown said.

Brown says the blood drive on campus was a success. The Kentucky Blood Center will be heading to Aspire Appalachia in Jackson for their next stop. That blood drive will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.