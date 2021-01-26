Man arrested in Somerset after drug investigation

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Somerset man was arrested Monday on drug trafficking charges

30-year-old Bobby Joe Inman II was arrested in Somerset following a drug investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The search warrant obtained by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Cumberland Area Drug Task Force gave authorities permission to search Inman’s home.

While searching the home drugs were found, along with paraphernalia used to sell drugs. Two grams of heroin were found and 23 grams of a brown powder substance.

Inman was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

