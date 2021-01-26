Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Tuesday.

The Knox County Health Department reported 64 new cases with 12 of those children. This brings the county’s total to 2,652 with 232 of those active. The health department also had two COVID-19 exposure warnings. Heath leaders say if you visited Wildcast Truck Stop in Flatlick on Wednesday, Jan. 20th between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22nd from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23rd from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Monday, Jan. 25h from 6 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. you may have been exposed. Also, if you visited Buffalo Wings and Rings in London on Friday, Jan 22nd from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 23rd from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. or Sunday, Jan. 24th from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Bell County Health Department reported 10 new cases bringing the total to 2,382 with 144 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 31 new cases bringing the total to 2,926 with 212 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported three new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 873. There are two new cases in Lee County bringing the total to 1,122. In Leslie County, there are four new cases bringing the total to 660. Letcher County reported 14 new cases bringing the total to 1,451. In Owsley County, there is one new case bringing the total to 362. Perry County has eight new cases bringing the total to 1,925. Wolfe County reported one new case bringing the total to 374.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 43 new cases bringing the total to 5,172.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 22 new cases bringing the total to 2,148.

