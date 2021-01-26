KSP looking for suspect in 2018 murder

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are seeking the public’s help in looking for person suspected in a murder that took place nearly three years ago.

In early December 2018, KSP Post 10 in Harlan got a call from Knox County Dispatch after human remains were found.

Police say a 15-year-old boy on a four-wheeler in a wooded area off of Garland Cemetery Road when he came across the remains.

They were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification and a cause of death. KSP has since found out that the remains belonged to 34-year-old Adam Pinkley.

Pinkley had been reported missing in June 2018 to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. Based on collected evidence, police believe Pinkley was murdered on or around May 31, 2018. He had ties to Knox, Laurel, and Whitley Counties.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan at (606) 573-3131.

