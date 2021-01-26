Advertisement

Kentucky set to visit SEC leader No. 9 Alabama

The Crimson Tide (13-3, 8-0) have their highest ranking in 14 years.
Alabama's John Petty Jr., left, shoots a 3-pointer while defended by Kentucky's Keion Brooks...
Alabama's John Petty Jr., left, shoots a 3-pointer while defended by Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Tuesday night, Kentucky visits No. 9 Alabama in Coleman Coliseum at 7:00 on ESPN.

The Wildcats (5-9, 4-3) beat LSU 82-69 Saturday and No. 9 Alabama (13-3, 8-0) beat Mississippi State to stay perfect in conference play. The Crimson Tide jumped nine spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 9, their highest ranking in 14 years.

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Alabama presents a tough challenge for Kentucky. Kentucky has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Alabama has won all eight games against SEC opponents this season.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Kentucky has relied heavily on its freshmen. Brandon Boston Jr., Olivier Sarr, Isaiah Jackson and Devin Askew have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 50 percent of all Wildcats points over the team’s last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Crimson Tide have scored 86.8 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 76.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.

BRILLIANT BRANDON: Boston has connected on 18 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kentucky is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 5-0 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Alabama has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 84.8 points while giving up 67.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alabama offense is ranked 23rd in the country by scoring 81.8 points per game this year. Kentucky has only averaged 68.1 points per game, which ranks 227th.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear: Positivity rate falls below 10%, nearly 40 new deaths
UPDATE: One dead after Clay County crash
Source: AP
Young child killed in I-64 accident
Veronica Sweet Photo Credit: Hazard Police Department
HPD: 22-year-old woman found safe
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health department report new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths Monday

Latest News

(Photo: UK Athletics / Coach John Schlarman receiving game ball after Kentucky's win over...
John Schlarman named Herald-Leader Sports Figure of the Year
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week three
Kentucky Wildcats guard Chasity Patterson (15) brings the ball up court during the first half...
No. 12 Kentucky falls to No. 25 Tennessee 70-53
KHSAA Basketball
WATCH: Saturday wraps up Week 3 of the high school hoops season