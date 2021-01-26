Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart named to College Football Playoff Selection Committee

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart has been named to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee for a three-year term, as announced Tuesday by Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the CFP.

Barnhart was added to the selection committee along with Boo Corrigan, athletics director at North Carolina State; Texas AD Chris Del Conte; Will Shields, former All-America lineman at Nebraska; and Joe Taylor, longtime coach and current AD at Virginia Union.

“Mitch, Boo, Chris, Will and Joe will continue the integrity that has been the committee’s hallmark through our seven seasons,” Hancock said. “Their knowledge, experience and character, along with their love of the sport of college football, will make the transition seamless.”

The five new members will begin their terms in the spring. They replace Joe Castiglione, Ken Hatfield, Ronnie Lott, Todd Stansbury and Scott Stricklin, whose terms have expired.

“It’s a privilege to be invited to join the selection committee,” Barnhart said. “It will be an honor to work with Bill Hancock, the CFP staff, and an outstanding group of people on the selection committee. I look forward to helping with one of the great events in college athletics.”