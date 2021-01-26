Advertisement

High water possible early, skies clear later

WYMT Flood
WYMT Flood(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The rain is on the way out for now, but watch out for some ponding water on the roads as you head out the door.

Today and Tonight

After an active overnight, conditions have started to dry out. Some of the rivers and creeks are still running high and will likely stay that way through part of today, so continue to be aware of that in your travels. Skies will clear as we head through the day, giving way to sunshine later. Highs will climb back close to 60, but we could still see wind gusts of up to 25 mph as the cold front moves through the region.

After a brief clear period tonight, clouds will return to the mountains, but cold air will filter in, taking most locations back into the upper 30s by Wednesday morning.

Extended Forecast

While we start Wednesday on a dry note, it doesn’t last. By the afternoon hours, rain chances return and as temperatures continue to drop from the low 40s into the mid-20s overnight, that rain will change to change to snow. Models are in consensus that light accumulations continue to be possible, especially in the higher elevations, by Thursday morning, so that’s something we’ll be keeping a close eye on. We hope to have a first call for snow out later today.

Skies clear quickly on Thursday and stay clear through Friday. Thursday will be a cold day with highs barely above freezing before dropping to around 20 overnight. Friday will be a little warmer, getting back into the 40s during the day and into the mid-20s overnight.

The weekend brings more chances for rain and snow. We’ll have more on that as we get closer.

